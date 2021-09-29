DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly double stabbing. Officers took Matthew Madden into custody for investigation of first-degree murder at the scene of the crime.
Officers rushed to the 2200 block of South Marion Street on a reported domestic violence incident just after midnight. That’s where officers found two adult female victims, both deceased from suspected stab wounds.
Madden, 36, was taken into custody at the scene. One of the victims is Madden’s estranged wife. The second victim is a friend of the wife.
The victims’ identities have not been released. Madden’s booking photo was not released because he was being treated at a hospital for self-inflicted injuries prior to his arrest.