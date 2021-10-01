(CBS4) – If you are heading up to the mountains to look at some Colorado fall colors this weekend, you might encounter showers and thunderstorms along with light amounts of high mountain snow. That will be the case both on Saturday and on Sunday, according to Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.
Leaves along the Interstate 70 corridor are just past their peak but still very pretty, according to Aguilera.
Southern Colorado will be close to or at the peak for color this weekend and next.
