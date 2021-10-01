DENVER (CBS) – Happy October and happy Friday! Satellite and radar imagery are showing a well defined cut-off low pressure system centered smack dab over Albuquerque. This system will pump clouds and rain showers back into Colorado for most of the day.
The bulk of measurable moisture will be over southern Colorado with pockets of heavy rain and high mountain snow over the Sangre De Cristo and San Juan mountains. Lower elevations of the southern part of the state will also be getting a good batch of moisture to end the week. Some of this moisture flow will make it up to at least the southern edge of the Denver metro area. So a few light showers are in the forecast for that area as the day goes on.
The Albuquerque Low will shoot up into western Kansas by Saturday morning leaving a few clouds over eastern Colorado early with clearing by Saturday afternoon. If you are heading up to the mountains to look at the Fall colors you might encounter showers and thunderstorms along with light amounts of high mountain snow both Saturday and on Sunday as well. Leaves along the I-70 corridor are just past their peak but still very pretty.
Southern Colorado will be close to or at the peak this weekend and next.