ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park will close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the potential of snow accumulation at higher elevations. The road will close at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park.
On the west side, the road will close at Colorado River Trailhead.READ MORE: Janitors At DIA Consider Strike Over Wages & Workload
Old Fall River Road will also close on Tuesday night.READ MORE: More Than 3,000 Phone Companies Have Not Fully Implemented Spam Call Prevention Tech By Deadline
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, the mountains (mainly above 9,00 feet) will also get snow at times through Friday with minor accumulation possible on many peaks and passes above 10,000 feet. This includes the east and west approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel as well as passes like Berthoud and Rabbit Ears.
When the roads will reopen remains undetermined.MORE NEWS: Ptarmigan Fire: Hundreds Remain Evacuated, New Evacuations Ordered After Wildfire Started Near Homes In Summit County
Call for the status of Trail Ridge Road at 970.586.1222.