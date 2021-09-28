DENVER (CBS4) – It’s about a week behind schedule, but cooler fall-like weather will finally arrive in Colorado in the coming days. The end of the week will be more than 30 degrees cooler than that start of the week.

Denver officially reached 89 degrees on Monday for the second consecutive day. A cooling trend starts Tuesday with temperatures falling 5-10 degrees before a much bigger drop for Wednesday and Thursday with Front Range temperatures only reaching the 50s and 60s. It will be the coolest stretch of weather for the Denver metro area in more than four months.

There is also a very good chance for much needed rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins mainly late in the day on Wednesday. Until then, most areas east of the mountains will be mostly dry outside of sprinkles or isolated thundershowers.

It’s a different story in the mountains where showers and a few thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday and the chance for rain comes close to guaranteed for Wednesday in the high country. Most mountain areas in Colorado have at least moderate or severe drought so the moisture is very welcomed. That said, the threat for flash flooding in the burn scars should stay limited.

For Denver and the Front Range, most areas have at least “abnormally dry” conditions which means drought is on the verge of developing. So the moisture in the forecast will be beneficial for most of the state.

The mountains (mainly above 9,00 feet) will also get snow at times through Friday with minor accumulation possible on many peaks and passes above 10,000 feet. This includes the east and west approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel as well as passes like Berthoud and Rabbit Ears.

The bulk of the moisture for Colorado will wrap up Wednesday night but a continued chance for lingering showers and below normal temperatures will continue into at least Saturday.

At this time, it appears it will be early next week before any region in Colorado experiences clear skies and near normal temperatures again.