SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County firefighters say there is a small wildfire burning in the Ptarmigan Wilderness northeast of the Town of Silverthorne. Helicopters are responding at the request of the U.S. Forest Service.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the entire Hamilton Creek subdivision is now under an evacuation order, not just those above Lake View Circle.

Angler Mountain and South 40 on are pre-evacuation status.

Summit Fire officials held a community meeting and streamed it on Facebook. There they said nearly 300 homes have been evacuated, and the fire is approximately 25-30 acres.

They expect cooler temperatures to help them fight the fire. Fire officials say the fire is spotting outside of the main blaze.

Video from Twitter user @MageOmega confirms that.

#ptarmiganfire The fire seems to have jumped to a small site to the north. The west face is seeing a flareup, and the southwest side seems to be creeping unopposed up the mountain. pic.twitter.com/GIygveTFCj — Bwarble (@MageOmega) September 28, 2021

“Air resources have been ordered for the fire above the Angler Mountain subdivision, and ground crews are standing by. But the heavily wooded area is to dangerous to get in on foot,” Summit Fire stated on social media.

As the sun set, those air resources were grounded. They will begin working by dropping retardant in the morning.

The Summit County Office of Emergency Management says if the situation becomes worse, they will alert the public. They ask the public to not call 911 to report the fire.

The American Red Cross is responding. They are to set up a shelter at Summit Middle School. They anticipate offering overnight shelter for residents.

Pets can be housed at The Animal Shelter which will be open until 9 p.m. Pet owners are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600 after 9 p.m. and ask for an officer to meet you. The shelter will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.