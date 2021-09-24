CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The teenager who shot and killed another teen during a vape juice robbery has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Demarea Mitchell, 19, was sentenced for the murder of Lloyd Chavez IV.
Chavez was 18 years old and a student at Cherokee Trail High School when he was shot outside his home on East Powers Lane in Centennial on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 about 9:30 p.m. over approximately $25 in vaping products.READ MORE: Denver Cops File For Injunction To Stop Mandatory Vaccines
A jury found Mithcell guilty July 16 of felony murder, attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.READ MORE: Wongel Estifanos Died Due To 'Multiple Operator Errors' On Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Ride
Mitchell will be eligible for parole after 40 years because he was a minor when the shooting happened.
“When a gun is involved in a crime, bad things happen,” said District Attorney John Kellner in a statement. “This defendant was there to take something that was not his. He was old enough to appreciate the consequences of bringing a loaded gun to a robbery and using it.
“This crime has created a great absence in the Chavez family, and Lloyd cannot be replaced. We will never know what he would have contributed to our community.”
In addition to Mitchell, three other teens were implicated in the robbery and murder: Juliana “Julie” Serrano, who was 17 years old and a cheerleader at Cherokee Trail, Dominic Stager, who was aged 17 or 18, and Kenneth Gallegos, also a minor. Gallegos was sentenced in June to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.