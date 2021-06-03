CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The teenager who planned a robbery that ended with the death of 18-year-old Lloyd Chavez IV in Centennial in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison. Kenneth Gallegos, 19, of Aurora, will be eligible for parole after 40 years because he was a juvenile when the shooting occurred.

Chavez was a student at Cherokee Trail High School when he was shot outside his home on East Powers Lane in Centennial on Wednesday, May 8, at about 9:30 p.m. — over approximately $25 in vaping products.

When the deputy arrived, he said the victim was lying on his back inside the front door and several people were screaming, according to the affidavit. The victim’s younger sister and his grandmother were with the victim. The deputy described his sister as “hysterical.”

At the hospital, Chavez was able to talk a little. When asked who shot him, he said “Kenny.” He identified Kenny as a junior at Cherokee Trail High School before he was rushed into surgery. Chavez passed away during surgery.

In addition to Gallegos, three other teens have been implicated in the robbery and murder: Juliana “Julie” Serrano, who was 17 years old and a cheerleader at Cherokee Trail, Dominic Stager, who was aged 17 or 18, and Demarea Mitchell, who was 17.

Serrano told investigators it Mitchell was the one who shot Chavez.

Serrano was facing charges of first degree murder, violent crime causing serious bodily injury/death, violent crime using a weapon, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Mitchell and Stager were charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

On Wednesday, a jury found Gallegos guilty of felony murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and attempted theft.

“He planned this crime and made sure it was executed, and that resulted in the needless death of a young person full of promise,” said District Attorney John Kellner.

Members of Chavez’s large family were present in the courtroom for sentencing and gave statements to the court.

Chavez’s maternal grandmother read a statement from his younger sister, who was the first to come to Lloyd’s aid after he was shot:

“What happened that night has scarred me for life, and I can’t get it out of my head. And I have to live without [Lloyd] every day of my life.”

An aunt told the judge Gallegos was a “callous, hollow, remorseless human who has shown no emotion.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo tried the case with Deputy District Attorney Gwenn Sandrock.

Sandrock read a statement from Chavez’s paternal grandmother during the June 2 sentencing hearing. It stated, in part: