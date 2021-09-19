AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Aurora. It happened just outside of Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood at the intersection of East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive.
Investigators said they believe one car was turning left onto 38th when another speeding car went through the intersection and hit it. The people inside the car that was struck died.
The driver of the speeding car was taken to the hospital.
None of the names of the victims have been released.