DENVER (CBS4) – A family in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood is in mourning after losing both parents in a car wreck on Sunday. That family identified the victims as Rosalino Gonzalez-Salinas and Sandra Tapia-Cisneros.

On Monday, Aitza Gonzales-Tapia, one of the couple’s three daughters, said her parents radiated joy and were always willing to help community members in need. Still, family always came first.

“Everything we have now is because of my parents,” Gonzales-Tapia said. “They gave us an education, a future, they worked very hard so that could happen.”

The crash happened early Sunday morning in Aurora near East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive. The other driver, who Aurora police traffic investigators believe was speeding, was taken to the hospital.

Gonzales-Salinas and Tapia-Cisneros were pronounced dead on scene.

While investigators have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were also contributing factors in the wreck, family of the victims believes they were. No charged have been filed at this time, an APD release said.

“They were good people who were hard working, and they’re gone, and I can’t have them back because one person chose to be behind the wheel while they were drunk,” Gonzales-Tapia said.

Gonzalez-Tapia said her mother worked overnights and her father worked six days a week to provide for the family. In what little free time they had, they were known for finding out ways to help community members, including running toy drives and Thanksgiving food giveaways.

Sandra was planning on registering a new nonprofit organization next week as well, Gonzales-Tapia said.

“My mom and dad were always smiling and dancing and happy and all they ever wanted to do was give back to the community that gave them so much support when we moved here,” Gonzales-Tapia said.

A neighbor who has known the couple for more than a decade described the loss as “a devastation to our block.” Pam Jiner said their home was the place to go if you needed help or support.

“They were very observant, and they were not afraid to pitch in and help wherever needed,” Jiner said.

“They are definitely going to be truly missed in this community. They touched a lot of people’s lives.”

As of Monday evening, a GoFundMe page created had raised almost more than $27,000. Gonzales-Tapia said she and her siblings deeply appreciated every donation.

“My sisters and I are feeling that love and I thank everybody for that,” she said.

“I want to just lay my parents to rest, give them a celebration of life, and any little bit can help.”

If you want to contribute, you can do so at this GoFundMe page.