DENVER (CBS4)– Gabby Petito, the missing woman from Florida, made stops in Colorado while traveling across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The couple reportedly made a stop in Colorado Springs and the Great Sand Dunes during their trip through the West.

Petito was reported missing with police in Suffolk County, New York by her family last Saturday and is now the subject of a nationwide search. Police video released Thursday shows Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van, had an emotional fight with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in Moab, Utah before she vanished.

Police in North Port, Florida, where Petito and Laundrie lived, say Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case. He’s not been charged, but he’s also not cooperating with investigators. It is still being treated as a missing person case. Late Friday, officials said that Laundrie’s family told authorities that they hadn’t seen Brian since Tuesday and didn’t know where he was. The Laundrie family lawyer told CNN that “The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

“We’re still trying to nail down geographic areas,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. “There’s a lot of information we are going through. Our focus is to find Gabby.”

According to Slice420, a pizza shop in Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs, Petito visited on July 8. The couple posted pictures at the Great Sand Dunes on July 10 and 11. Agents in the FBI Denver office have joined the case.

UPDATE: The #FBI is working with our partners in the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, the @NatlParkService and other state & local law enforcement agencies across the country in the investigation of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s disappearance. #FindGabby pic.twitter.com/2ypZoBScvJ — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 16, 2021

Petito and Laundrie started their drive across the U.S. in July from New York’s Long Island, where they both grew up. They intended to reach Oregon by Halloween, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel with Laundrie. She is last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On Sept. 1, Laundrie drove their Ford Transit van back to Florida alone, police said. Police have seized the 2012 Ford Transit van that the couple was traveling in.

All tips with information on Petito’s disappearance can be reported to 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

MORE FROM CBS4 PARTNER KKTV IN COLORADO SPRINGS: Gabby Petito reportedly visits Colorado Springs pizza shop