(CBS4) – Authorities have located what they believe is the body of Gabby Petito in Wyoming. Officials from the FBI Denver office and the National Park Service on Sunday afternoon announced the development in the case that has drawn national interest.

“On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” said Charles Jones, an agent for FBI Denver. “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts are prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

The remains that were found Sunday morning are consistent with the profile the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been using in their search for the missing woman, according to Jones.

“Full forensic identification has not been confirmed 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery,” Jones said.

The human remains were found near Spread Creek dispersed camping area, which is located just outside the Grand Teton National Park border. The cause of death has not been determined so far.

Petito was from Florida and recently made stops in Colorado while traveling across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The couple took photos at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

Petito was reported missing to police in Suffolk County, New York, by her family on Sept. 11. Police video released last week also shows Petito had an emotional fight with Laundrie in Moab, Utah, before she vanished.

Police in North Port, Florida, where Petito and Laundrie lived, say Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case. They said he drove back to Florida alone and that he hasn’t been charged, but he’s also not cooperating with investigators.

The FBI is still asking for tips from the public as they continue to investigation the Petito case. Any tips and information can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito.

The area around the Spread Creek dispersed camping area is closed to the public while authorities continue to investigate the discovery.