(CBS4) – A judge handed STEM School shooter Devon Erickson a life sentence on Friday in Douglas County Court following emotional testimony from victims.
Erickson was found guilty of murder in June for his role in the May 7, 2019, STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting which left Kendrick Castillo dead and others wounded. Castillo was among the group trying to stop the gunmen.
Alec McKinney, the second student involved in the shooting, testified on behalf of the prosecution in Erickson’s trial. McKinney is already serving a life sentence.
Before the judge’s ruling, Erickson sat with a face mask on and a prison jumpsuit on as victims and their families testified in the courtroom. That included STEM School students, teachers and parents.
Nykiah Thomas one of the parents whose child was shot. Before asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence for Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the attack, she described her daughter being in Algebra class when the gunmen stormed in and shot her in the lower part of her body.
“What I remember from that day was her calling me and telling me she was shot and she did not know how many times because both of her legs were bleeding,” Thomas said. “The doctor told her that they would not remove the bullet because it was too close to her fibral (sp?) artery.”
Several students testified that they have suffered from PTSD since the attack. One told the judge she’s sure that Erickson and McKinney’s intention was “to murder hundreds of students.”
