DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County jury reached a verdict in the murder trial for Devon Erickson on June 15, 2021. They convicted the teenager of murder in the first degree after deliberation in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May of 2019.

Erickson faced 48 charges. The jury found him guilty of 46 charges including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, arson and criminal mischief.

The two remaining charges were sentence enhancers for charges of violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury and violent crime using a weapon.

Kendrick Castillo died in the shooting trying to stop the gunmen.

Both the prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments on Monday — nearly three weeks after the trial started.

Last week, the defense tried to convince a jury that Erickson’s judgement was clouded by heavy drug use.

The defense called a psychology professor to the stand to explain how it is possible Erickson could have fired the gun involuntarily. A toxicology expert then testified that Erickson’s thinking was clouded by heavy use of cocaine, THC and perhaps a cough syrup-type drug.

Alec McKinney, the second student involved in the deadly shooting, testified on behalf of the prosecution. McKinney told the jury he and Erickson planned and carried out the shooting together.

The defense maintained Erickson was under the control of McKinney and threatened him with his life if he didn’t carry out the shooting.

McKinney has already pleaded guilty to the shooting and is serving a life sentence.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement following the verdict reading:

"Just over two years ago we lost a real Colorado hero who died trying to protect others. Kendrick Castillo's bravery will never be forgotten. While we cannot bring Kendrick back, we can find solace in the fact that the people responsible for this tragic and unthinkable event will be held accountable. My heart is with John and Maria at this moment, and all of the lives Kendrick touched."

Erickson faces the possibility of life without parole in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The prosecution requested all victims be present for the sentencing which the judge noted would require several weeks of preparation.