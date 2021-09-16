COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The man convicted of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer in the head in 2018 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Officer Cem Duzel was gravely wounded in the shootout near the Olympic Training Center, and spent months recovering at Craig Hospital in Englewood.
Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and other charges in June.
Al Khammasi came to the United States as an Iraqi refugee. Court records show Al Khammasi had been slated for deportation in 2016 until a change in immigration law meant his felony trespassing conviction was no longer grounds for removal.