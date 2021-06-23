(CBS4) — The man accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer in the head in 2018 has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and other charges. Officer Cem Duzel was gravely wounded in the shootout near the Olympic Training Center, and spent months recovering at Craig Hospital in Englewood.
On Tuesday, a jury of 12 convicted Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.READ MORE: 1 Injured In Shooting, Denver Police Search For Suspect
Al Khammasi came to the United States as an Iraqi refugee. Court records show Al Khammasi had been slated for deportation in 2016 until a change in immigration law meant his felony trespassing conviction was no longer grounds for removal.READ MORE: Sylvan Fire Grows To 3,580+ Acres, Closure Issued For Parts Of White River National Forest
Duzel, who is a huge fan of WWE superstar John Cena, got a special visit while recovering at his family home in Suffolk County, New York, in 2019.MORE NEWS: Now Hiring: TSA Holding Job Fair Friday And Saturday In Denver
Cena posed with Duzel and his family and even sported at “4901 Warrior On” t-shirt. 4901 was Duzel’s badge number.