DENVER (CBS4) – No charges will be filed against the officers who shot and killed a man in Denver in May. Investigators say the man, later identified as Cedric Vick, had fired shots at a woman with a toddler, stolen her car, and led police on a chase through Denver and Lakewood.
Police say Vick, 22, fired a gun at officers during the chase, before crashing near West 1st Avenue and North Perry Street on May 14. Investigators say Vick refused to get out of the car and fired two more shots at officers.
Nine Denver police officers fired their weapons multiple times. Vick was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Through the investigation, detectives learned the suspect also shot at an additional victim before the carjacking.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said those officers were legally justified because Vick posed an immediate threat.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said those officers were legally justified because Vick posed an immediate threat.

"At the moment they discharged their firearms, the officers knew that Mr. Vick had fired his gun at least twice before shooting at and carjacking a woman who was holding a young child; that his gun was real, and that he was willing to shoot at both civilians and police," said McCann in a statement. "Mr. Vick posed an immediate threat to public safety and these nine officers were more than justified in using deadly force to stop him."
McCann will discuss the decision at a community meeting on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be virtual. Participants can login at https://bit.ly/2Xg00TR.