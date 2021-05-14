CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Denver News, Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Chase

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that began with a pursuit that spanned from Denver to Lakewood and back into Denver. The suspect died after the shooting that involved Denver police officers.

Police said that officers were pursuing a suspect before that suspect crashed. After the crash, the suspect threatened officers with weapons and that is when officers fired upon the suspect in the area of West 1st and Perry Street on Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Teenage Colorado School Of Mines Graduate Lives Life To The Fullest

(credit: CBS)

Several roads remained closed in the area after the shooting and drivers were urged to avoid the area, if possible.

No officers were injured.

Jennifer McRae