DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that began with a pursuit that spanned from Denver to Lakewood and back into Denver. The suspect died after the shooting that involved Denver police officers.
Police said that officers were pursuing a suspect before that suspect crashed. After the crash, the suspect threatened officers with weapons and that is when officers fired upon the suspect in the area of West 1st and Perry Street on Friday afternoon.
Several roads remained closed in the area after the shooting and drivers were urged to avoid the area, if possible.
Watch: DPD briefing regarding officer-involved shooting at W. 1st Ave./Perry St. https://t.co/TOlEk7U0Nc
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 15, 2021
No officers were injured.
UPDATE: One male suspect has been transported to the hospital for GSW. Condition unknown. No officers injured. Investigation ongoing. #Denver
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 14, 2021