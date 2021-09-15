DENVER (CBS4)– History Colorado starts a new speaker series featuring trailblazers, visionaries, and history-makers on Wednesday. Bold Women. Change History. continues over the next seven months.
Linda Alvarado is considered an influential and successful Latina woman. She runs Alvarado Construction which is responsible for major Denver projects like Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Botanic Gardens and the Convention Center expansion.
As one of the owners of the Colorado Rockies, Alvarado is the first Hispanic person ever to buy into an MLB franchise. She knows with the odds stacked against her, Alvarado knew she could become a pioneer in a male-dominated industry.
"It was a big financial risk and nobody gave us a chance in the world, but it's one of those decisions you make about taking risks and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for a Hispanic girl… unbelievable and who would have ever thought that the first Latino owner of a major baseball team would be a Latina," said Alvarado.
The lectures will be held at the History Colorado Center, but there will be an online option available so that anyone, anywhere in the state can participate.
Alvarado will be speaking at Wednesday night's event which also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month.
