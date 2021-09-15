DENVER (CBS4) – History Colorado starts a new speaker series featuring trailblazers, visionaries, and history-makers. Bold Women. Change History. started as a part of the Women’s Vote Centennial, in 2020, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

“This will be the second installment in the series and asks the question, ‘What happens when women have a seat at the table, and when they lead?’” said Gillian Allison, Director of the Center of Colorado’s Women’s History at History Colorado.

For seven-months, the series will feature scholars, authors, and history making women, who’ve illuminated the history of voting rights, made inspirational contributions, and created innovations that only happen when we knock down barriers and prohibit discrimination.

“We are really looking for opportunities for people to connect directly with history, to hear from people’s personal experiences, and see how we can learn from our past, reflect on the moment that we’re in, and see how we can help shape our future,” Allison explained.

Here is a list of the planned speakers:

September 15 – Linda Alvarado, first female owner of a Major League Baseball team

October 11 (International Day of the Girl) – Gitanjali Rao, scientist and inventor, who was named TIME Magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year.

November 10 – Dr. Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine, who became icons of the Civil Rights Movement (in-person only)

January 19 – Joy Harjo, an author and performer who is the first Native American to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate

March 23 – Pat Schroeder, a feminist icon, who was the first female U.S. Representative elected in Colorado

April 22 – The Bold Women. Change History. Summit

May 18 – Dr. Bonnie Clark, an archaeobiography scholar, professor, and author who is a leading expert on the complex world of Amache Ochinee Prowers, a Victorian-era Cheyenne Woman whose story counters myths about the role of women in the creation of the West.

“It’s just an opportunity to learn directly from the people who are shaping our world,” Allison said.

The lectures will be held at the History Colorado Center, but there will be an online option available so that anyone, anywhere in the state can participate.

LINK: For Tickets & Information to Bold Women. Change History.