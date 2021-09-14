COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was laid to rest on Tuesday. Wongel Estifanos was remembered by friends and family at at private ceremony.
The girl, from Colorado Springs, was vacationing with her family in Glenwood Springs earlier this month. She was on the park’s Haunted Mine Drop which drops riders 110 feet.
A family friend told CBS4 Wongel’s family and the community is devastated by the tragedy.
State inspectors are looking into what happened on the ride. The park has since reopened, but the ride remains closed.