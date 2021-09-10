COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Springs family is grieving the loss of their little girl after a family trip to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park ended in tragedy.

“She is not supposed to be gone, not at this age” Bemni Mekomen said.

Mekomen is a close friend of the family and was asked by 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos‘ parents to share with the community more about their little girl.

“She was a social butterfly,” he said.

She also loved her family more than anything, describing Wongel as a daddy’s girl, who played the role of mommy’s princess equally well. She was also a loving older sister to her 2-year-old brother.

Mekomen says Wongel’s parents have been in a state of disbelief since losing their daughter. Wongel was vacationing with her parents when she died on the park’s Haunted Mine Drop, a ride that plunges around 110-feet at 96 feet per second down a 120-foot mine shaft.

“It’s very hard to put it into words… they are shell shocked, totally devastated… and they don’t want to believe it. They think they are in this bad dream and eventually, they will wake up,” he said.

He says the deeply religious family is now asking, ‘Why?’

“They are crying out to God, who can make all things new, who can fix things. Of course they don’t have the answers, but it doesn’t keep them from asking the questions,” Mekomen said.

While the family remains focused on grieving the loss of their daughter, they hope no other family will ever have to experience this type of loss.