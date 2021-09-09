COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (CBS4) – Larry Walker and the rest of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 finally had their day at Cooperstown on Wednesday. Walker was the first Rockies player inducted into the hall, and in his big speech he wore a SpongeBob SquarePants lapel pin on his jacket.

Larry Walker: Big Spongebob guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENDvTULHvg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 8, 2021

Walker was the second Canadian to be inducted at Cooperstown, joining former pitcher Ferguson Jenkins. In addition to being a slugger for Colorado, Walker also played for the Expos and Cardinals.

The inductees with their plaques 😄 pic.twitter.com/UCHCtIuHBO — MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2021

“I’ve never considered myself a Hall of Famer at anything. Not a thing. I honestly see myself as an average guy. And I’m good with average. I lived my life trying to never get too high and never get too low. But to stand on this stage right now and tell you that I’m feeling average would be a complete lie. My feet have not touched the ground all day,” Walker said in his speech.

.@Cdnmooselips33 looks right at home in Cooperstown. (📷: Milo Stewart Jr.) pic.twitter.com/qRPMR1vLvt — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 9, 2021

The 2020 Class had to wait an extra year for induction due to the pandemic. Former New York Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter, former catcher Ted Simmons and union boss Marvin Miller were also enshrined on Wednesday.

Walker is a big fan of SpongeBob SquarePants and showed that once again on Wednesday with his attire. Last year, on the day he learned he was voted into the hall of fame, he wore a shirt with the cartoon character on it.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)