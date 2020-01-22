



— After officials announced former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, no one was more surprised than he was. Except maybe the company that makes the SpongeBob SquarePants shirt he was wearing when Walker got the call.

Before he got the good news, Walker tweeted that he wasn’t feeling very optimistic about his chances.

Although I believe I’m going to come up a little short today I still wanna thank all you that have been pulling for me and showing your support. I’m grateful for all of you! It’s been fun leading up to today reading everyone’s thoughts. Cheers 🍻 LW — Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) January 21, 2020

Instead, Walker soaked up just enough votes put him over the top — and he will be enshrined in Cooperstown.

You might think it would be his retro No. 33 jerseys that would suddenly be the hottest item on the internet, but there was another surprise in store.

The biggest hit of the day turned out to be what Sports Illustrated called his “truly heinous NASCAR-style SpongeBob SquarePants shirt.”

Derek Jeter not getting 100% of the Hall of Fame vote is a travesty but don't let that distract you from the fact that Larry Walker wore a $20 SpongeBob shirt for one of the biggest occasions of his entire life 😎 pic.twitter.com/mAKKNKvHlr — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) January 21, 2020

According to SI, “you could find them on Amazon for about $20 on Tuesday night, but now they’re all sold out. It’s also out of stock at Walmart.”

The front of the shirt reads “Ain’t no ordinary sponge,” and the back states “Keep it real.”

Walker: 'It was a joyful moment I didn't think was going to happen'. VIDEO: https://t.co/ypdvJxZobR pic.twitter.com/sBl82TVMMI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 22, 2020

“If this was his outfit for the voting announcement, just imagine what he will show up in for the induction in July,” CBS Sports writer Shanna McCarriston quipped. “Never change, Larry.”