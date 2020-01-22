(CBS4) — After officials announced former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, no one was more surprised than he was. Except maybe the company that makes the SpongeBob SquarePants shirt he was wearing when Walker got the call.

Before he got the good news, Walker tweeted that he wasn’t feeling very optimistic about his chances.

Instead, Walker soaked up just enough votes put him over the top — and he will be enshrined in Cooperstown.

You might think it would be his retro No. 33 jerseys that would suddenly be the hottest item on the internet, but there was another surprise in store.

Right fielder Larry Walker #33 of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 5, 2003 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The biggest hit of the day turned out to be what Sports Illustrated called his “truly heinous NASCAR-style SpongeBob SquarePants shirt.”

According to SI, “you could find them on Amazon for about $20 on Tuesday night, but now they’re all sold out. It’s also out of stock at Walmart.”

The front of the shirt reads “Ain’t no ordinary sponge,” and the back states “Keep it real.”

“If this was his outfit for the voting announcement, just imagine what he will show up in for the induction in July,” CBS Sports writer quipped. “Never change, Larry.”

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 12: SpongeBob Square Pants performs during a segment of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” at CBS Television City on December 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

