DENVER (CBS4) – Todd Helton’s retired jersey will have some company hanging in the rafters of Coors Field. The Rockies announced Friday that the team will retire the jersey number of Larry Walker.

The team will honor one of the greatest Rockies of all time in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, April 19th before they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” Walker said on Thursday. “Today, Dick Monfort called to say that they are going to retire #33! I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, #17!”

Walker played for the Rockies over the course of 10 seasons from 1995 to 2004. He won the National League MVP award in 1997. For his career, Walker batted .334 with 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases, 584 walks, 297 doubles, and 44 triples.

Walker played in Major League Baseball for 17 seasons with three organizations: the Montreal Expos from 1989 to 1994, the Rockies from 1995 to 2004, and the St. Louis Cardinals from 2004 to 2005. Walker wore 33 throughout his career. Only one other Rockies player wore 33, fellow Canadian and Walker’s friend Justin Morneau from 2014 through 2015. Morneau asked for his friend’s permission to wear his number, and Walker granted.

Todd Helton is the only other Rockies player to have his number retired. His number 17 hangs next to the initials of Kelli McGregor, the Rockies late president, and the number 42, retired in 1997 across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier.

As many of you have probably seen… #33 is being retired in CO. Thank you Rockies for this amazing recognition!!!

And Thank you to the fans in Denver and baseball fans everywhere!!!

This is a huge 🇺🇸honor🇺🇸 &🇨🇦honour🇨🇦!!! — Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) January 17, 2020

“Larry Walker carried all five tools, and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen play the game,” Rockies Owner, Chairman, and CEO Dick Monfort said in a press release. “He put together 17 incredible years in the big leagues. Number 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the vast talent of Larry Walker that we were all so lucky to witness here in Colorado.”