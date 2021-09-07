Tri-County Health Department cannot yet speak to what services will look like in Douglas County until we reach an agreement with the county. However, Tri-County Health Department is committed to continuing to provide services to Douglas County residents until those agreements have been made and the transition to the Douglas County Health Department is completed.

Last year when Douglas County began talking about leaving Tri-County Health Department, Adams and Arapahoe counties and TCHD had to consider what impact the separation would have on the rest of the entity. Adams and Arapahoe counties are currently engaged in a process to explore options for the future provision of public health services and programs in their two counties. They and Tri-County Health Department are working together with a consulting firm Otowi Group to gather and analyze related information and engage in strategic planning. Tri-County Health Department is committed to engaging in this thoughtful, data-driven process. We expect their findings to be presented to both boards in October.