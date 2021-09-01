DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to distance themselves from the Tri-County Health Department after this week’s face mask mandate for everyone in schools and childcare settings regardless of vaccination status. Monday’s decision also prevents individual counties – Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas – from opting out of public health orders.
The commissioners voted at a work session to immediately start the process to leave Tri-County Health as was initially announced on July 11, 2020.
They will meet again next week to discuss first steps in a resolution to form the Douglas County Health Department.