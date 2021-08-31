BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police released new details in a tragic rollover crash on Interstate 76 that killed a man and a woman. Police responded to the interstate between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Investigators say a total of four people were inside a Chevrolet Silverado; two men and two women. The truck left the roadway and rolled several times, they say.
The driver, a woman, and two other passengers were ejected from the truck. The driver and a man died. The other passengers remain in the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say the group was traveling from New York to Arizona. They believe fatigue and drugs are factors in the crash.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.