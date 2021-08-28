BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A tragic crash in Brighton resulted in two deaths Saturday morning. Police officers responded to Interstate 76 and Bromley road for a single vehicle crash.
Police say two females and two males were inside the vehicle. One female died at the scene while the other three people were taken to a trauma center with serious injuries. A male later died on the way to the hospital, police say.
A photo from Brighton Police shows a large area covered in debris which includes what appears to be clothing.
Eastbound lanes of I-76 are shut down at 144th Avenue.
Police have not released a cause of the crash.