JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 285 near Conifer that killed a grandmother and her 2-year-old granddaughter, has been identified as Benjamin Bobier of Colorado Springs. Bobier, 36, died last Friday afternoon at St. Anthony Hospital, the day after the crash.

The crash occurred on Aug. 26 when CSP says the driver of a red Dodge Ram tried to illegally pass another vehicle when they crashed head-on into a black pickup truck. Witnesses told police they had reported the red truck driver for speeding and driving recklessly before the crash.

Diana Snell, a 55-year-old woman from Englewood and her 2-year-old granddaughter Jordan Snell, were in the black F-150 truck and died in the crash. Snell was driving the truck that had three passengers, her granddaughter and a 35-year-old female and 31-year-old male, also both of Englewood; those two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

None of the adults in the black truck were wearing seatbelts, but the child was in a child safety seat, although CSP is looking into whether that seat was properly secured.

CSP says a passenger in the red truck, Mary Hackenberger, 53, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

CSP says there’s no toxicology back yet on Bobier, but alcohol was being investigated as a factor along with excessive speed and passing in a double yellow line area. Bobier has been in trouble with the law numerous times before, including repeated traffic offenses. He had had two DUI arrests in 2012 and 2013. Also other run-ins with the law including an auto theft conviction 15 years ago.

Bobier was currently out on bond following a chase only weeks ago in Park County. He was arrested on Aug. 6 for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit and failure to report an accident.

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw says a judge set bond at $2,000 cash surety and Bobier posted it, plus another similar bond for a charge out of Teller County and got out of jail after spending several days locked up. His license was valid, said the sheriff, or his deputies would have added an additional charge for that.