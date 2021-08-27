JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the possibility of alcohol and speed in the deadly crash that kept Highway 285 closed for more than five hours on Thursday. Two people were killed and three others seriously injured.
A 55-year-old woman from Englewood and a 2-year-old girl died in the crash. Two others in that vehicle suffered serious injuries. Troopers say that none of the adults were wearing seatbelts. The toddler was in a child safety seat.READ MORE: Kristian Ziliox Cited For Animal Cruelty After Neighbors Call 9-1-1 About Yelping Dog
The 36-year-old driver under investigation for causing the crash is seriously injured and faces possible charges of vehicular homicide.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at mile marker 232. One lane in each direction was reopened on the highway after 9 p.m.MORE NEWS: Parents, Students Gather At Valor Christian High School To Show Support For LGBTQ+ Community
The Colorado State Patrol says that the two trucks collided head-on.