JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions between Pine Junction and Conifer on Thursday afternoon. A head-on collision between two vehicles resulted in one death and four others injured.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at mile marker 232. The Colorado State Patrol says that two vehicles collided head-on. One person was killed and the four others injured were rushed to the hospital with serious to critical injuries.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed long traffic backups in the area and several emergency vehicles blocking the lanes. The vehicles involved seem to be a red truck and a black truck, both with major front-end damage.
What led up to the crash is being investigated. How long Highway 285 will remain closed is unknown because state troopers said that the crash will require “an extensive investigation.”