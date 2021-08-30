WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recorded yet another moose attack. This is the fourth in the month of August and second in Winter Park.

CPW says a woman from Boulder was injured early Sunday morning while walking in the dark on Little Vasquez Road west of Winter Park.

Officers say the moose knocked the woman down twice, and she eventually played dead and the moose left. The woman then sought medical help in Granby.

“She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat. Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”

CPW also urges hikers to look up trail information and be prepared ahead of time.

On Aug. 25, a bull moose charged and attacked a 62-year-old man who was walking his two dogs off leash. The dogs encountered the moose and then ran away, however the man, officer says, took two steps toward the moose, and that’s when the moose attacked.

That man suffered some injuries, but is expected to be fine.

Earlier this month, a 79-year-old woman was attacked by a cow moose outside a home south of Glenwood Springs. She was dog sitting for one of the tenants living at the home.

On Aug. 7., a man escaped injury after walking up on a bull moose near a lake in Clear Creek County. The man quickly moved behind a tree before the moose could hit him.