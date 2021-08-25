WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife warn residents and visitors about giving moose plenty of space after a man was attacked by a bull moose in Winter Park. The attack happened Wednesday morning on Sundog Trail.

The 62-year-old man from northern New Mexico was walking his two dogs on the trail. The dogs were unleased, CPW says.

“The dogs were 40 to 50 feet in front of him and came running back toward him,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “He stopped and saw the moose at 50 feet. At that point, the dogs ran past him and left the scene.”

She says the man told officer he stepped forward twice which proved to be too much for the moose.

The man was taken to a hospital and was later released with a “hoof print-shaped laceration on the back of his head,” Rocksund described.

Officers did not find the moose.

“It’s hard to see around these corners with the thick vegetation on these trails, so having a dog on a short leash here is key,” Rocksund said.

Earlier this month, a 79-year-old woman was attacked by a cow moose outside a home south of Glenwood Springs. She was dog sitting for one of the tenants living at the home.

On Aug. 7., a man escaped injury after walking up on a bull moose near a lake in Clear Creek County. The man quickly moved behind a tree before the moose could hit him.