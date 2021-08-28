JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health announced slight adjustments to its public health order on masks on Saturday. The agency now says everyone ages 3 years and older are required to wear a mask while inside a school or child care facility.
Additionally, JCPH amended the order to strongly recommend three feet of social distancing while children eat food or play instruments indoors.
The changes come after the department held a town hall with more than 60 child care facility owners about mask implementation.
"We heard the most common challenges with implementing the Order were masking among 2 year-olds, as well as the inability to maintain six-feet distance when children are unmasked during meal times due to lack of space in many smaller facilities," said Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director, JCPH.
Also included in the public health order, schools and child care facilities face these requirements:
- By September 7, implement a COVID-19 testing policy requiring all unvaccinated faculty and staff to be tested weekly throughout the school year
- By September 7, implement a COVID-19 testing policy requiring all unvaccinated students and adults participating in school-based and school-sponsored extracurricular activities to be tested weekly
- Post signage that masks are required at their facilities
- Enforcement of quarantine for individuals who are unvaccinated and unmasked when exposed to an individual case, and enforcement of quarantine for all unvaccinated individuals — masked and unmasked — who are exposed in outbreaks
- Enforcement of isolation for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19
- Cooperation in case investigations and contact tracing, including reporting cases and outbreaks to JCPH
Earlier this month, Jeffco Public Schools announced it will require masks to be worn by students ages 3-11 while indoors. Students older than 11 are strongly recommended to wear masks while inside a school or child care facility.
Masks are still required to be worn by everyone on a school bus.
JCPH offers more guidance for schools and child care facilities.