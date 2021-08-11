JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools will require masks for students ages 3-11 when indoors at school. The district released its updated health protocols on Wednesday for the start of the school year.
The guidelines go into effect on August 17. Students ages 12 and older are strongly recommended to wear a mask indoors at school. All students are required to wear masks on Jeffco school buses, due to the federal mask order.
Proof of vaccination is required for employees and unvaccinated staff are required to wear masks. The district is working to create a system where families can submit religious or medical mask exemptions.
Schools will not issue quarantine letters this year. Jefferson County Public Health will notify families of quarantines via email. County health officials do not plan to order quarantines if close contacts to people who test positive are either masked or vaccinated.
Vaccines are not currently required for staff or students at Jeffco Public Schools. The district encourages families to share each student’s vaccination status either through Infinite Campus or by emailing DLCOVIDQuarantine@jeffco.k12.us. All Jeffco staff are required to report their vaccination status to the district by August 16.
For the full list of Jeffco’s Fall 2021 health protocols, click here.