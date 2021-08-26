LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The release of body camera video showing the moment a Loveland police officer shot and injured 19-year-old Alex Domina is bringing new attention to the case. In the days since the Aug. 16 shooting, Domina’s family, friends and community members have questioned the response by the department to a mental health call.

On Wednesday Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer included a statement when he released the body camera video and 911 call.

“We have provided you this information to build or enhance community trust in your police department,” he said.

The interaction with police starts with an emergency call from Domina’s grandmother.

“We have a young man who is having a mental breakdown. He’s breaking everything and throwing stuff. We need assistance immediately, please,” she said.

Before the call ends she tells the dispatcher Alex has armed himself with a knife.

“He’s got a knife, yes he’s got a knife,” she said.

Officer Eddie Luzon arrives at the home and immediately goes to the backyard where his interaction with Alex begins.

“Hey Alex how’s it going today? Can you put the knife down and let’s just talk?” Luzon said in the body camera footage.

Those efforts are quickly abandoned as Alex begins walking toward the officer, knife in hand.

“Don’t come near me, stop Alex! Stop!” the officer says before firing his gun what sounds like four times.

One minute and 10 seconds passes from the first interaction to pulling the trigger.

In a statement, Mari Newman, the attorney for the Domina family, says, “This tragic outcome highlights the need for first responders with mental health training for these calls.”

The rest of the video shows the efforts other responding officers and paramedics take to get Alex into an ambulance.

Ticer says his decision to share information is an effort to ensure transparency that the community is owed while also trying to protect the investigation.

“We do not draw any conclusions about whether or not the officers acted consistent with our policies or the law until all the facts are known,” he said.

Luzon is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the family’s attorney, Alex has now undergone five surgeries and is in critical condition.