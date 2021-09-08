Alex Domina Dies Weeks After Being Shot By Loveland Police OfficerA young man has died after he approached a Loveland police officer with a knife last month while experiencing a mental crisis and was shot.

9 minutes ago

Broncos Linebacker Bradley Chubb Detained On Failure To Appear WarrantDenver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained on Tuesday after he failed to show up for a court hearing on Aug. 6, according to court records. Katie Johnston reports.

10 minutes ago

$3M Settlement Reached In Karen Garner Lawsuit Over Rough Arrest In LovelandThe City of Loveland has agreed to pay $3 million to the family of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia who was forcefully arrested and injured by a former Loveland police officer.

59 minutes ago

Smoke Gets Worse As Heat IntensifiesWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieir's forecast.

3 hours ago

Thornton Fire Department Recognized As A Model For Its Response To COVIDAs the pandemic raged for the past year and a half, the Thornton Fire Department has been one of the more ambitious organizations in the Denver metro area pushing the limits of what a fire department can do for the community.

11 hours ago

Denver Mayor Says Conditions At Civic Center Park 'Cannot & Will Not Be Allowed To Continue'The City of Denver will temporarily shut down Civic Center Park due to a number of public health and safety problems.

11 hours ago