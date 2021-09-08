LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A young man who approached a Loveland police officer with a knife while experiencing a mental crisis has died, weeks after being shot. Alex Domina, 19, died at Medical Center of the Rockies hospital in Loveland three weeks after being shot in his backyard.
The shooting took place on Aug. 16 after Domina’s grandmother, his legal guardian, called 911. She reported that Domina was acting erratic, breaking things in her home and refusing to calm down. She did tell dispatch that he was experiencing a mental crisis and could be calmed down. However, she said he was too big for her to handle.
When the first officer arrived on scene Domina’s grandmother approached him and said Domina had a knife.
The officer, in body camera footage, is seen entering the backyard where Domina was breaking things. The officer calmly asked Domina to drop the knife several times. The officer is also heard telling Domina he just wanted to speak with him.
Eventually, after breaking doors and other items outside, Domina starts walking toward the officer.
The officer draws his weapon and orders Domina to stop multiple times.
When Domina came within feet of the officer the officer fired his gun multiple times, three of which struck Domina in the abdomen.
Domina underwent multiple surgeries after the shooting, but passed away three weeks later.
The officer involved in the shooting, Eddie Luzon, is on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting continues.