ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — A 21-year-old woman who went missing in early August has been found in a hidden grave in a remote area of southern Colorado. Cheyenne Goins, of Alamosa, was reported missing by her family Aug. 12, and her body was found in Alamosa County on Saturday.
Her death was ruled a homicide, but investigators have not said how she was killed.
A 33-year-old Alamosa man who was one of several people last seen with Goins was considered a person of interest in her disappearance. He was shot and killed by Northglenn and Thornton police on Aug. 18. Investigators have not connected him to Goins’ slaying, and no one has been arrested.
The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are involved in the case.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)