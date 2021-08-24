THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Lucas Antonio Salas has been identified as the homicide suspect shot and killed by police on Thorncreek Golf Course on Aug. 18. Salas, 33, died at Good Samaritan Medical Center after he exchanged gunfire with police.
Officers first tried to contact the suspect near Malley and Highline Drives at around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18. They say the suspect then took off in a vehicle heading north on Washington Street.
When the vehicle stopped on the side of 136th Ave., officers say the suspect got out, started running onto the course and then pulled out a gun and shots were exchanged.