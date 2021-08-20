DENVER (CBS4) – Long lines for travelers at Denver International Airport are expected to start easing up Friday morning after issues with the underground trains have been resolved. That’s according to airport officials, who tweeted just after 10 a.m. that “repairs are now complete.”

Repairs are now complete. We continue to increase capacity of the train system. It will likely take several hours for operations to return to normal.

Passengers: give yourself an extra hour to get to the concourses. If your flight leaves from Concourse A, use A-Bridge Checkpoint. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 20, 2021

A circuit breaker caused four of the underground trains to lose power overnight.

That led to huge lines of travelers waiting to get to their concourses inside the terminal.

About 200 people were on the trains at 12:30 a.m. when the power issue happened, and no one was hurt. They were stuck in the trains for about 4 minutes.

We were forced to evacuate after DEN personnel told us not to get off the train. pic.twitter.com/JNV2qp30yq — Marcus Simmon (@simmon_marcus) August 20, 2021

Then emergency personnel had to start escorting people on foot through the train tunnels.

At least one plane’s departure was delayed while the crew waited for the travelers who were slow to arrive at the gate due to the train issue.

They have held the plane for 30 minutes because they were short 35 passengers — L (@landon1988) August 20, 2021

Airport officials apologized on Twitter while the repair work was going on, writing “We wish a walkway to the concourses was created when the airport was built 26 years ago. However, issues like this are very uncommon on the train to the gates. We apologize for the delay during maintenance.”

On Thursday the airport ran into issues when the FAA issued a ground stop due to stormy weather in and around the Denver metro area.

Additional Resources

The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.

Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.

Visit DIA’s website at flydenver.com.