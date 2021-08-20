CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – Long lines for travelers at Denver International Airport are expected to start easing up Friday morning after issues with the underground trains have been resolved. That’s according to airport officials, who tweeted just after 10 a.m. that “repairs are now complete.”

A circuit breaker caused four of the underground trains to lose power overnight.

(credit: CBS)

That led to huge lines of travelers waiting to get to their concourses inside the terminal.

About 200 people were on the trains at 12:30 a.m. when the power issue happened, and no one was hurt. They were stuck in the trains for about 4 minutes.

Then emergency personnel had to start escorting people on foot through the train tunnels.

People wait for the trains Friday morning inside one of the concourses. (credit: Patrick Stovall)

At least one plane’s departure was delayed while the crew waited for the travelers who were slow to arrive at the gate due to the train issue.

Airport officials apologized on Twitter while the repair work was going on, writing “We wish a walkway to the concourses was created when the airport was built 26 years ago. However, issues like this are very uncommon on the train to the gates. We apologize for the delay during maintenance.”

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday the airport ran into issues when the FAA issued a ground stop due to stormy weather in and around the Denver metro area.

