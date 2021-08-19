DENVER (CBS4) – The FAA issued a ground stop for Denver International Airport Thursday afternoon. Officials with the airport say big delays should be expected due to stormy weather in and around the Denver metro area. That included several tornado warnings between 3 and 4 p.m.
Arriving and departing passengers should expect delays due to weather. #cowx
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 19, 2021
Delays were up to 108 minutes at the airport at 3:30 p.m.
There were also several severe thunderstorm warnings still in effect after 4 p.m.
Additional Resources
The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.
Visit DIA’s website at flydenver.com.