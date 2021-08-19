GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating reopening Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon by Friday morning- barring any further weather impacts throughout the night Thursday. Crews were encouraged by how well the canyon weathered the more than three inches of rain that fell over a 24-hour period this week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that precipitation will dissipate in the early morning hours on Friday.
CDOT closed I-70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon at mile marker 133 (Dotsero) and mile marker 116 (Glenwood Springs) at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday due to a Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service.
CDOT said they will continue to follow the same standard traffic safety and detour procedures that have been in place during the previous closures. They said the repairs in the canyon have held up through the weather event so far.
CDOT recommends that drivers check COtrip.org for any road closures before heading out.