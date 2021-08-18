GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning just after 4 p.m. due to an increased flood potential in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area.

Widespread thunderstorms will return to western Colorado with the possibility of heavy rainfall, hail and gusty winds. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch at noon Wednesday in the burn scar area. That was upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning a few hours later.

I-70 is closed between mile-markers 133 and 87 both directions, Dotsero to West Rifle, due to a flash flood warning. — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) August 18, 2021

Once the Flash Flood Warning was issued, CDOT had maintenance crews close both directions of I-70. Crews were stationed at mile marker 133, Dotsero and mile marker 116, Glenwood Springs that allowed for the quick closure of the interstate.

According to CDOT, “The Colorado State Patrol will sweep the area to ensure there are no motorists or members of the public in the area. Crews will continue to monitor the mudslide area. Motorists should be prepared for an extended closure should there be another mudslide or slide materials blocking the roadway that will need to be cleared before reopening. Safety is CDOT’s and CSP’s number one priority and the agencies will not reopen the interstate until it is safe to do so.”

With the I-70 closure on Wednesday, the detour will be the same as when the canyon originally closed last month:

WESTBOUND I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto Highway 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via Highway 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

EASTBOUND I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver metro area by traveling north from Rifle on Highway 13 to Craig. From there, head east on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. Either take Highway 131 south to Wolcott and onto I-70 from there or continue on Highway 40 through to Kremmling and head south on Highway 9, then join up with eastbound I-70 again at Silverthorne.

CDOT said that “crews will continue to assess the burn scar area and will determine if it is safe to reopen when the Flash Flood Warning is lifted. In the event that a new mudslide occurs or a significant amount of debris from the mudslide path blocks the interstate, the closure may be extended past the Flash Flood Warning being lifted.”

Crews continue to clear debris on the east end of the canyon on westbound I-70 at Ty Gulch. The 46-mile stretch of I-70 partially reopened on Saturday after it had been closed for more than two weeks due to devastating mudslides. They also build some stairsteps to slow the flow in the ara.

The west end finished cleaning between mile marker 119 and mile marker 121 on eastbound I-70 behind the wall and hauled out 60 loads. Crews then moved to start cleaning the French Creek drainage.

On Wednesday, crews will concentrate on getting equipment cleaned and staged for the possibility of flash flooding.

CDOT recommends that drivers check COtrip.org for any road closures before heading out.