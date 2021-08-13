ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams 12 Five Star Schools will require all students in preschool through 6th grade to wear masks indoors. All staff will continue to wear masks while indoors.
This comes just two weeks after the school district said masks will be optional for all students.READ MORE: Community Groups Who Work With Families Supporting Teddy Bear Patrol
The face mask mandate comes after the Broomfield Department of Public Health issued a public health order on Friday requiring children ages 2-11 to wear masks indoors while in school and child care settings. However, Adams 12 Five Star Schools said that all schools in the district, regardless of county, will adhere to the mask mandate for those PreK-6th grade students.READ MORE: Improving The Food At Casa Bonita A Common Theme As 'South Park' Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone Plan To Buy Landmark
The school district said it “will continue to strongly encourage students in grades 7-12 to wear masks” and that all staff will continue to wear masks indoors for “minimizing preventable staff COVID absences and maintaining continuity in instruction and services.”
Also on Friday, Cherry Creek Schools issued a mask mandate for the same age group of students, PreK through 6th grade, while inside school buildings. Denver Public Schools has issued a mask mandate for all students and staff while indoors.MORE NEWS: $5,000 Reward Offered For Arrest Of Eagle County Child Sex Assault Suspect Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance recommending indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination.