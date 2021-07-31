ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams 12 Five Star school officials issued some clarity for families ahead of the new school year and in light of rising COVID concerns. The school district says it consulted with local health officials and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment before coming to the following conclusions:
- Masks will be optional for all students, but strong recommended and encouraged in all buildings.
- Masks are required for everyone on district buses per federal law.
- Masks will be required for all staff, adult visitors and volunteers in all district buildings regardless of vaccination status.
- Vaccinations are encourage, but not required for all eligible students and staff. The Thornton Fire Department is hosting a vaccination clinic on Aug. 7 at Thornton High School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The vaccine is free for eligible Coloradans.
- Quarantines will not be implemented unless the school experiences an outbreak which officials say is at least five COVID cases tied to one positive case.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance recommending indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination.
The CDPHE’s guide for schools was updated to reflect the new guidelines on masking in schools. The guide goes into effect on Aug. 1.