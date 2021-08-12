BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The principal of Fairview High School in Boulder is on paid administrative leave as a Title IX lawsuit is investigated. Don Stensrud has been with the Boulder Valley School District for 22 years.
The Denver Post reports the lawsuit claims the school did not investigate rape claims against a student athlete who was charged in juvenile court with sexual assault.
In a letter to parents, the district said it couldn’t comment but says it understands students are facing a difficult start to the school year.