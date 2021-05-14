BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Aidan Atkinson was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of misdemeanor harassment. The 19-year-old former starting quarterback at Fairview High School was accused of sexual assault on a party bus in 2018.
In April, a jury acquitted Atkinson on two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault. The judge declared a mistrial on two other charges of unlawful sexual assault because the jury could not agree on a verdict.
Aidan Atkinson's guilty plea on Thursday was part of a plea deal on the two remaining counts against him. The agreement resolves the entire case against Atkinson, including several remaining counts of sexual exploitation related to allegations from another girl.
The judge sentenced Atkinson to one year probation and 50 hours of community service. Atkinson was ordered to have no contact with the victims, write an apology letter and enroll in a boundaries class with a sex offender management board certified provider.
The sentence includes substance abuse evaluations and monitored sobriety. The judge ruled the probation may become unsupervised once all of the terms are met. The probation will terminate once Atkinson leaves for college in spring 2022, as long as he is compliant with the conditions.