DENVER (CBS4) – A small group of parents gathered outside the State Capitol on Thursday to rally in support of a statewide mask requirement in schools. Districts across Colorado vary in their COVID-19 protocols regarding face masks and vaccinations.
The parents told CBS4 there is nothing political about their request to mandate masks. Their goal, the parents said, was to ensure their kids stay safe.
“Our kids wore masks last year to protect the vulnerable, and now our kids are the vulnerable ones, so we should still be protecting them,” said Holly Anderson, a parent in the Cherry Creek School District.
CCSD strongly recommends that students wear a face covering, but it is not required. The debate took center stage at Monday night’s school board meeting where parents argued for and against a mask mandate.
On Wednesday, the Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urging the state to enact a statewide mask requirement in schools.
The chapter says the mandates would be in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.