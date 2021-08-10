DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants state leaders to enact universal mask mandates for all schools and day cares in the state. The group sent a letter to Gov. Jared Police, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials pushing for action.
The chapter says the mandates would be in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Further, the group cites masks would help protect children who cannot get vaccinated, yet, and help prevent spreading COVID-19.
“The current patchwork of school policies across the state will result in more COVID-19 cases, more transmission of the virus, more quarantines, and repeated school closures,” Edward C. (Ted) Maynard, MD, FAAP, AAP-CO Chapter President.
They also cite the following reasons for universal masking:
- the lack of a system to monitor vaccine status among students, teachers, and staff;
- the difficulty in monitoring or enforcing mask policies for those who are not vaccinated;
- the problem of low vaccination uptake in some communities;
- concern for variants such as the Delta variant that are more easily spread among children, adolescents, and adults; and
- wearing masks is safe for kids ages 2 years and above.
The University of Colorado Boulder announced on Tuesday it would require masks to be worn indoors starting this fall semester. It is one of several organizations requiring masks, while some other Denver metro area school districts only recommend them.